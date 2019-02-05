1 killed, 1 injured when car crashes into wall in Miami Beach

A car slammed into a wall in North Beach Tuesday night, leaving one person dead, another injured and a mass of mangled metal.
The impact of the crash was so strong the car’s alternator landed about a block away.
Police said Tuesday night that the single-vehicle accident happened around 8 p.m. near 71st Street and Rue Vendome in Miami Beach. It appeared that the car hit a gate, before crashing into the wall.
One person died on the scene. The other person in the car was taken to a nearby hospital.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The crash left busy 71st Street closed between Vichy Drive and Rue Vendome.
No other information was immediately available.
Comments