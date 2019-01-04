GPS trackers, remote shut-offs: Miami Beach war against rogue scooters goes high-tech

A galaxy of stars, an array of styles, free and paid events scattered across Miami Beach, an educational opportunity – these might be sufficient for most music festivals, but not for the South Beach Jazz Festival.

“Our mission is to exhibit the abilities of people with disabilities,” said festival founder R. David New. “Historically and today, people with disabilities have risen above the highest benchmarks for success in every field and the stigma that surrounds them is something I would like to shatter.”