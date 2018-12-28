Police: Nabbed for DUI, R&B singer asked cops to call a Heat legend — and his lawyer

About 13 hours after police said he drove drunkenly at speeds of up to 100 mph outside Miami Beach early Friday morning, R&B singer Marcus Ramone Cooper — known by the stage name Pleasure P — recorded a video for his fans on Instagram, warning the public about “Round Two.”
“I’m still getting lit,” boasted Cooper, who was nabbed by Miami Beach police on his birthday.
Cooper, formerly a member of the Miami-based R&B outfit Pretty Ricky, was charged by police for reckless driving, driving under the influence, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license, according to an arrest affidavit released Friday evening.
And once in custody, he asked officers to connect him to a lawyer, rapper Flo Rida and former Miami Heat player Shaquille O’Neal, himself a former reserve officer with Miami Beach police.
Police said Cooper, 34 and living in Davie, was speeding westbound on the MacArthur Causeway about 3:45 a.m. when an officer observed him switching lanes at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone and nearly crashing into another vehicle.
The officer stopped Cooper just outside Miami Beach, east of Jungle Island. The tint of the windows on his 2014 Land Rover was too dark — illegal even, the report states. The officer ordered Cooper out of the car and into his patrol vehicle.
“Upon handcuffing the driver, he was identified as Marcus Ramone Cooper,” the report states. “Cooper stated that his name is Pleasure P from the music group Pretty Ricky.”
Cooper “reeked” of alcohol and resisted several attempts by the officer to place him into the backseat of his patrol vehicle before a responding officer helped compel him, the report states.
His blood-alcohol levels were documented to be .176 and .175, double the legal limit. He was taken to Miami-Dade County Jail. By about 5:30 p.m., he was free — and quick to defend himself to his fans.
“Hey, listen. I’m all about safe driving, all that stuff,” he said. “Recklessly driving was I? Not at all, but people are gonna say what they want to say ... the officer who pulled me over, he’s gonna say what he wants to say but that’s not the truth.”
He then proceeded to warn a second round of revelry was on its way.
“Turn up,” he said.
