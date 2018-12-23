There were four people on a Miami Beach condominium balcony. Then, it fell on a Chevy

A Miami Beach condominium balcony collapsed Sunday morning, sending four people to area hospitals.
The balcony plunged from the second floor of Dora Condo, a 42-year-old building at 8425 Harding Ave. A Chevrolet compact sedan broke the balcony’s fall.
Miami Beach Fire Rescue said there was one trauma alert, a man age 45 to 50 taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.
Another man in the same age range was taken to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Two women whose ages weren’t known were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Comments