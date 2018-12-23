Miami Beach

There were four people on a Miami Beach condominium balcony. Then, it fell on a Chevy

By David J. Neal

December 23, 2018 01:21 PM

Miami Beach, FL, condo balcony collapses with 4 people on it

Four people were injured when a balcony at Dora Condo, 8425 Harding Ave. in Miami Beach, collapsed onto a Chevrolet sedan below, Miami Beach Fire Rescue said.
By
Up Next
Four people were injured when a balcony at Dora Condo, 8425 Harding Ave. in Miami Beach, collapsed onto a Chevrolet sedan below, Miami Beach Fire Rescue said.
By

A Miami Beach condominium balcony collapsed Sunday morning, sending four people to area hospitals.

The balcony plunged from the second floor of Dora Condo, a 42-year-old building at 8425 Harding Ave. A Chevrolet compact sedan broke the balcony’s fall.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue said there was one trauma alert, a man age 45 to 50 taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Another man in the same age range was taken to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Two women whose ages weren’t known were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

balcony_collapse_mh_MAC-3.jpg
A second floor balcony fell from 8425 Harding Ave. in Miami Beach and onto the Chevrolet parked below.
Maria Alejandra Cardona Special to The Herald

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  