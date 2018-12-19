Miami Beach policeman suspended amid allegations of sexual misconduct, chief says

A Miami Beach police officer was suspended Wednesday after allegations of sexual misconduct while on duty surfaced, Police Chief Dan Oates confirmed Wednesday night.
Oates released a statement shortly after a story aired on WSVN7 about officer Jorge Ortega, who has been with the department since March 2016.
“Today, I suspended from duty (with pay) Police Officer Jorge Ortega as a result of an Internal Affairs Investigation involving sexual misconduct while on duty,” he said. “The Department became aware of the allegation a little more than a week ago and launched a full investigation.”
Police did not go into detail, nor did WSVN, about the incident that led to the investigation.
“My action today is a reflection of the seriousness of the matter and the evidence that has been collected thus far,” Oates said. “Our Internal Affairs Unit is working closely with the State Attorney’s Office on this matter. “
