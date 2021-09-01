Miami Herald Logo
Little Havana - Flagami

Have you seen Omar? Police want the public’s help finding missing Miami man

Omar Brockington
Omar Brockington Miami Police Department

Omar Brockington is 39 years old and Miami police say he’s dealing with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He’s also been missing since Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, police asked the public for help finding Brockington.

Brockington lives at St. Martin’s Place, 1128 NW Seventh Ave., stands 5-10, weighs about 200 pounds and was last seen in a black shirt with black and red shoes and shorts.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts should call Miami police special victims unit at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.

David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal's domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news.
