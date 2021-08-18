Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Little Havana - Flagami

Have you seen Rafael? He’s been missing for almost a week. Miami police want help

Rafael Camacho
Rafael Camacho Miami Police Department

Rafael Camacho, 63, deals with high blood pressure and has a pacemaker. He lives in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood.

But he hasn’t been seen since Thursday. Miami police asked the public for help Wednesday morning.

Camacho lives in the 2900 block of Flagler Street. He’s five-foot-six, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anybody who knows anything about Camacho’s whereabouts should call Miami police’s special victims unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

The 44 Percent

A weekly newsletter exploring Miami's Black culture and communities.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service