Have you seen Rafael? He’s been missing for almost a week. Miami police want help

Rafael Camacho Miami Police Department

Rafael Camacho, 63, deals with high blood pressure and has a pacemaker. He lives in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood.

But he hasn’t been seen since Thursday. Miami police asked the public for help Wednesday morning.

Camacho lives in the 2900 block of Flagler Street. He’s five-foot-six, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anybody who knows anything about Camacho’s whereabouts should call Miami police’s special victims unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

