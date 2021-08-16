A second Miami drawbridge out of service during rush hour and before the Marlins game

There’s one less drawbridge working over the Miami River as Monday afternoon rush hour starts, Miami police announced.

The Northwest 27th Avenue drawbridge is malfunctioning, taking that out as a north-south route connecting Allapattah to Little Havana and the area around loanDepot Park — where the Marlins host Atlanta at 7:10 p.m.

Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 22nd Avenue approaching the drawbridges had been clogged the last week during rush hours as the Northwest 17th Avenue bridge was shut down for repairs.

For those traveling to the Marlins game, exiting at Northwest 17th Avenue from the west and Northwest 12th Avenue from the east remain the best options.

As for alternate street routes around the out-of-use drawbridges, there’s Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 42nd Avenue (LeJeune Road). Northwest 22nd Avenue likely will be backed up in both directions.

