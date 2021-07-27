Little Havana - Flagami
A Miami drawbridge is closed for repairs during Tuesday morning rush hour
Tuesday morning commuters to the area around Jackson Memorial Hospital and the Richard E. Gersten courthouse will have to do so without the Northwest 17th Avenue bridge, which is closed for repairs.
The bridge over the Miami River links northern Little Havana near the Marlins stadium to southern Allapattah and the newly built River Landing area.
For alternate routes over the river, take Northwest 27th, 22nd or 12th avenues.
Comments