Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Little Havana - Flagami

A Miami drawbridge is closed for repairs during Tuesday morning rush hour

Tuesday morning commuters to the area around Jackson Memorial Hospital and the Richard E. Gersten courthouse will have to do so without the Northwest 17th Avenue bridge, which is closed for repairs.

The bridge over the Miami River links northern Little Havana near the Marlins stadium to southern Allapattah and the newly built River Landing area.

For alternate routes over the river, take Northwest 27th, 22nd or 12th avenues.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service