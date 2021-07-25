Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Little Havana - Flagami

Here’s why thick smoke wafted over Miami and Biscayne Bay Sunday morning

Miami Fire Rescue battles a house fire at 1016 SW 13th Ct.
Miami Fire Rescue battles a house fire at 1016 SW 13th Ct. Capt. Ignatius Carroll Miami Fire Rescue

Sunday morning’s thick smoke over downtown Miami that was visible over Biscayne Bay from Miami Beach and Key Biscayne came from a house fire in Little Havana that Miami Fire Rescue battled for three hours.

Shortly after Miami Fire Rescue answered the 8:30 a.m. call, “the second floor collapsed to the first flour,” Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said. “Firefighters had to pull out and take a defensive position to attack the fire.”

July 25 Little Havana fire
Miami Fire Rescue firefighters deal with a fire at 1016 SW 13th Ct. Capt. Ignatius Carroll Miami Fire Rescue

The house, at 1016 SW 13th Ct., was abandoned and had been declared unsafe by the city already. Carroll said vagrants were seen leaving the house before firefighters arrived. The 70 firefighters’ focus most of the morning was keeping the fire from getting to the neighboring two-story apartment building on one side and the single family home on the other.

No injuries were reported.

According to Miami-Dade online property records, which inexplicably say the house has only a single floor, the home was built in 1918 and was bought for $307,200 in February 2018 by North Miami company Seven Real Estate.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service