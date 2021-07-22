Have you seen Delmar? A Miami senior citizen with mental health issues is missing

Police say Little Havana resident Delmar Irwin Jose Wall has been diagnosed as having dementia and bipolar disorder and sometimes hallucinates. As of Thursday morning, they wish they knew where the 65-year-old was.

Wall lives in the 2100 block of Southwest First Street. He’s five-foot-eight with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts with white squares.

Anybody who knows anything about his whereabouts should call Miami police special victims unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.