Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Little Havana - Flagami

Traffic alert: Miami street closures for a concert supporting protesters in Cuba

Miami police scheduled some Little Havana streets to shut down at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday ahead of a mini-concert this evening in support of protesters in Cuba.

The concert — which starts at 5 p.m. in front of Cafe Versailles, 3555 SW Eighth St. — will have Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest Seventh Street closed from 32nd Avenue to 37th Avenue. Southwest Ninth Street will be closed from 33rd Avenue to 36th Court.

The concert will feature Cuban reggaton group Gente de Zona. Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes’ office also confirmed Wednesday morning that they’re sponsoring the event so the city could provide a stage, permits and support from the police.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service