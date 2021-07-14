Traffic alert: Miami street closures for a concert supporting protesters in Cuba

Miami police scheduled some Little Havana streets to shut down at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday ahead of a mini-concert this evening in support of protesters in Cuba.

The concert — which starts at 5 p.m. in front of Cafe Versailles, 3555 SW Eighth St. — will have Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest Seventh Street closed from 32nd Avenue to 37th Avenue. Southwest Ninth Street will be closed from 33rd Avenue to 36th Court.

The concert will feature Cuban reggaton group Gente de Zona. Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes’ office also confirmed Wednesday morning that they’re sponsoring the event so the city could provide a stage, permits and support from the police.