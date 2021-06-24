A sinkhole near the Miami Marlins field has closed part of a major Little Havana street

Miami police officers and Miami-Dade Public Works employees around a manhole at the sinkhole at Northwest 12th Court and Northwest Seventh Street. dneal@miamiherald.com

A hole in the road opened Wednesday night and remains Thursday morning on Northwest Seventh Street and 12th Court in northern Little Havana.

Northwest Seventh Street is closed to automotive traffic from 12th to 13th avenues.

Good timing: It’s June, so there’s not the school-year morning and afternoon traffic mass around SLAM charter school, just south of Northwest Seventh Street and 12th Avenue.

Poor timing: The Marlins and Washington Nationals play at 7:15 p.m. at loanDepot Park, the southeast corner of which is at Northwest Seventh Street and 14th Avenue. For fans coming from north and east, the most direct, common route to the park is taking Northwest 12th Avenue to Seventh Street.

The hole isn’t much larger than the manhole two yards away. If it isn’t fixed by late afternoon, fans going to the game might want to get off State Road 836 at 12th Avenue, go north to Northwest 14th Street, Northwest 14th Street until it slants off to Northwest 13th Terrace then take that to North River Drive. Hang a right, take the flyover to Northwest 17th Avenue and keep going down to the stadium formerly known as Marlins Park.

Another option is to stay on Interstate 95, take the Overtown exit, keep going straight until Flagler Street, turn right on Flagler and take it to Northwest 14th Avenue or Northwest 17th Avenue.