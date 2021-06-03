Little Havana - Flagami
A truck into a building, a scooter down — and part of Flagler Street shut down in Miami
Westbound lanes of Flagler Street were closed for two blocks early in Thursday’s rush hour after a pickup truck smashed into the side of a building.
Overhead video from WSVN-Channel 7 also showed a scooter down near the crash into the UniVista Insurance building, 3061 W. Flagler St.
Miami police shut down Flagler in both directions around 6:45 a.m. before getting the eastbound lanes, busier during the morning rush hour, open around 7:10 a.m.
This developing story will be updated.
Comments