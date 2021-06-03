Little Havana - Flagami

A truck into a building, a scooter down — and part of Flagler Street shut down in Miami

Westbound lanes of Flagler Street were closed for two blocks early in Thursday’s rush hour after a pickup truck smashed into the side of a building.

Overhead video from WSVN-Channel 7 also showed a scooter down near the crash into the UniVista Insurance building, 3061 W. Flagler St.

Miami police shut down Flagler in both directions around 6:45 a.m. before getting the eastbound lanes, busier during the morning rush hour, open around 7:10 a.m.

This developing story will be updated.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service