A truck into a building, a scooter down — and part of Flagler Street shut down in Miami

Westbound lanes of Flagler Street were closed for two blocks early in Thursday’s rush hour after a pickup truck smashed into the side of a building.

Overhead video from WSVN-Channel 7 also showed a scooter down near the crash into the UniVista Insurance building, 3061 W. Flagler St.

Miami police shut down Flagler in both directions around 6:45 a.m. before getting the eastbound lanes, busier during the morning rush hour, open around 7:10 a.m.

This developing story will be updated.