An 86-year-old Miami man is missing. Police want your help finding him

Jose Carballo Miami Police Department

The last time anyone saw 86-year-old Jose Carballo, he was wearing a red cap, black shoes, a gray, long-sleeved, pinstripe shirt and gray slacks.

That was Wednesday. Miami police want your help finding him.

Carballo is five-foot-seven and about 170 pounds. He’s missing from his home in the Shenandoah neighborhood home, near the El Palacio de los Jugos at Southwest 27th Avenue and 16th Street.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.