Little Havana - Flagami

Man dies after being rescued from a house fire in Little Havana

A man has died at Jackson Memorial Hospital after he was rescued from a house fire in Little Havana early Friday.

Miami police officers and firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. at the burning home in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 23rd Avenue.

Firefighters found the man inside and took him to Jackson, where he later died, said Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat. Police have not disclosed his age and describe him to be “elderly.” His name will not be disclosed until his family is notified.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
