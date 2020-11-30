Little Havana - Flagami
Toddler taken to hospital after falling from fourth-floor window in Little Havana
A toddler fell from the window of a fourth-floor apartment in Little Havana early Monday, police said.
Miami police said they found the girl, who is believed to be 2 or 3, “alert and conscious” when they arrived at the apartment building on Southwest Eighth Street and 20th Avenue.
The girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to evaluate her injuries, police said. Her condition is still unknown.
No other information was immediately available.
