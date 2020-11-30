Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Little Havana - Flagami

Toddler taken to hospital after falling from fourth-floor window in Little Havana

A toddler fell from the window of a fourth-floor apartment in Little Havana early Monday, police said.

Miami police said they found the girl, who is believed to be 2 or 3, “alert and conscious” when they arrived at the apartment building on Southwest Eighth Street and 20th Avenue.

The girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to evaluate her injuries, police said. Her condition is still unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service