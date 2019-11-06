Little Havana - Flagami
12-year-old boy with autism goes missing in Little Havana
A 12-year-old boy with autism went missing Wednesday in Little Havana, and Miami police are asking for the community’s help in finding him.
By Wednesday afternoon, police put out a flier with a picture of Danilo Vargas, who was last seen Wednesday at 601 S.W. Eighth Ave.
It was not clear what time the boy left.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and beige pants. He is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds with green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
Comments