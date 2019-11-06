12-year-old boy with autism goes missing in Little Havana

Danilo Vargas Miami police

A 12-year-old boy with autism went missing Wednesday in Little Havana, and Miami police are asking for the community’s help in finding him.

By Wednesday afternoon, police put out a flier with a picture of Danilo Vargas, who was last seen Wednesday at 601 S.W. Eighth Ave.

It was not clear what time the boy left.

We need your assistance locating 12 year old Danilo Vargas who has been reported missing from the area of SW 8 Ave and 6 St. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt, and beige pants. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/v3w0sMstay — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 6, 2019

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and beige pants. He is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds with green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.