Little Havana - Flagami

12-year-old boy with autism goes missing in Little Havana

Danilo Vargas
Danilo Vargas Miami police

A 12-year-old boy with autism went missing Wednesday in Little Havana, and Miami police are asking for the community’s help in finding him.

By Wednesday afternoon, police put out a flier with a picture of Danilo Vargas, who was last seen Wednesday at 601 S.W. Eighth Ave.

It was not clear what time the boy left.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and beige pants. He is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds with green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

