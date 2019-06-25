Man killed in police-involved shooting after he stabs mother of their child, cops say

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A man was fatally shot by a Miami police officer Tuesday morning after he stabbed a woman with whom he shares a child, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said.

Colina said the officer fired after being confronted with a weapon. He didn’t say what type of weapon the man held. Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

A domestic violence incident call brought police to the apartment near the corner of Southwest Fourth Street and 37th Avenue around 9:30 a.m. They found a woman with several stab wounds and bleeding from the neck.

Colina said the woman was in critical condition, but responsive and expected to survive.

“Apparently we’ve responded to that building in the past for domestic violence,” Colina said, without acknowledging the calls were related to the man and woman involved in Tuesday’s incident.