Little Havana - Flagami
A 12-year-old girl is missing. Police want the public’s help in finding her
A 12-year-old girl went missing from Little Havana Wednesday morning. Miami police are looking for the public’s help.
Zaniyah Wallace Lopez was last seen at the Family Resource Center, 1393 SW First St., around 10:40 a.m. She’s 5-5, about 130 pounds. She was wearing a maroon sweater and black shorts.
Anyone with information on where Zaniyah is can call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
