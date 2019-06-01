Little Havana - Flagami
Car struck by man attempting suicide near Dolphin Expressway overpass, police say
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
A man jumped off a traffic light pole and slammed into a car in a suicide attempt near a Dolphin Expressway overpass in Flagami on Saturday morning.
The man survived the fall and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, said Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega in a statement to the Miami Herald. The driver of the car was not injured.
The incident occurred about 11:20 a.m. near the Dolphin Expressway on South LeJeune Road and Northwest 14th Street.
“The driver of the car was obviously frightened but he was not hurt,” Vega said.
Comments