Car struck by man attempting suicide near Dolphin Expressway overpass, police say

A man jumped off a traffic light pole and slammed into a car in a suicide attempt near a Dolphin Expressway overpass in Flagami on Saturday morning.

The man survived the fall and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, said Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega in a statement to the Miami Herald. The driver of the car was not injured.

The incident occurred about 11:20 a.m. near the Dolphin Expressway on South LeJeune Road and Northwest 14th Street.

“The driver of the car was obviously frightened but he was not hurt,” Vega said.