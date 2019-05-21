Woman seriously hurt when overhang falls from strip mall being renovated, officials say

The Miami Fire Department and police department responded May 21, 2019, to a Little Havana strip mall after an overhang collapsed and injured one person. Miami Police

A woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being hit in the head when a wooden overhang fell from a strip mall being renovated in Little Havana, Miami Fire Rescue said.

The collapse of the overhang, which was the length of the building, happened at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1150 SW First St.

We are currently assisting @CityofMiamiFire with a partial building collapse at 1150 SW 1 St. SW 12 Ave between 1-2 St have been shutdown. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/BGbQJ8MoIk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 21, 2019

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said the woman, who was on the sidewalk at the time of the collapse, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The collapse led to the closure of Southwest 12th Avenue between First and Second streets, police said.

The city’s building official was called to inspect the structure.

No other information was immediately available.