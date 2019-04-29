Officers arrive at a home and hear a gunshot. Two people were dead inside, cops say.

Getty Images

A 911 call came in Monday night with arguing in the background.

When Miami officers arrived at the Little Havana home, they heard a gunshot and then found a man and woman dead inside, the department said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Northwest 19th Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, but police say there was no one else in the home at the time.