Pedestrian critically injured when car slams into her and takes off, cops say

By Carli Teproff

March 18, 2019 10:33 PM

Miami Herald File

A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being critically injured in what police are calling a hit-and-run crash.

Police say the woman was walking about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Southwest 44th Avenue and Eighth Street in Flagami — not far from Graceland Memorial Park North cemetery — when she was hit.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

As of Monday night, the only information police had was that a black vehicle was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

