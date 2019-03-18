Pedestrian critically injured when car slams into her and takes off, cops say

A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being critically injured in what police are calling a hit-and-run crash.
Police say the woman was walking about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Southwest 44th Avenue and Eighth Street in Flagami — not far from Graceland Memorial Park North cemetery — when she was hit.
The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
As of Monday night, the only information police had was that a black vehicle was involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
