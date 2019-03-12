Crash shuts down part of main Miami artery as rush hour begins

As Tuesday morning’s rush hour begins, Little Havana drivers will have to work around Northwest Seventh Avenue being closed from 27th to 33rd avenues for a crash investigation.
The cyclist was struck at 5:38 a.m. at Northwest Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a possible broken leg, according to Miami police.
Use 11th Street or Flagler Street as alternate routes, or hop on State Road 836 earlier than usual.
