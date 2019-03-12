Little Havana - Flagami

Crash shuts down part of main Miami artery as rush hour begins

By David J. Neal

March 12, 2019 07:03 AM

Miami Herald File

As Tuesday morning’s rush hour begins, Little Havana drivers will have to work around Northwest Seventh Avenue being closed from 27th to 33rd avenues for a crash investigation.

The cyclist was struck at 5:38 a.m. at Northwest Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a possible broken leg, according to Miami police.

Use 11th Street or Flagler Street as alternate routes, or hop on State Road 836 earlier than usual.

