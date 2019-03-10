Here’s what happened this year at Miami’s Calle Ocho Music Festival

Miami’s annual Calle Ocho Music Festival was held Sunday in the heart of Little Havana.
The festivities took up 20 blocks of Southwest Eighh Street. Musical performances, food vendors and art exhibits from all over Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S. were featured.
Among some of the event performers were sons of singer Ricardo Montaner— Mau y Ricky, along with Fonseca and Leslie Shaw.
The three groups joined more than 50 Latin artists performing across 10 music stages that showcased reggaeton, pop, salsa, vallenato and hip hop.
