Here’s what happened this year at Miami’s Calle Ocho Music Festival

By Monique O. Madan

March 10, 2019 10:03 PM

Crowds flock to Little Havana's "Calle Ocho" to celebrate Latin culture, music, and food along its 20 block stretch that includes ten stages, food vendors, and street performers on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Miami’s annual Calle Ocho Music Festival was held Sunday in the heart of Little Havana.

The festivities took up 20 blocks of Southwest Eighh Street. Musical performances, food vendors and art exhibits from all over Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S. were featured.

Among some of the event performers were sons of singer Ricardo Montaner— Mau y Ricky, along with Fonseca and Leslie Shaw.

The three groups joined more than 50 Latin artists performing across 10 music stages that showcased reggaeton, pop, salsa, vallenato and hip hop.

Monique O. Madan

