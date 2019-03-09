Little Havana - Flagami

One in critical condition, West Flagler intersection shut down after Little Havana crash

By Martin Vassolo

March 09, 2019 04:43 PM

One person was hospitalized Saturday in critical condition after a car wreck in Little Havana, Miami police said.

At about 2:10 p.m., a black Mercedes-Benz and Dodge Ram collided near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Flagler street.

Police have shut down the intersection in all directions and advised drivers to find another route. The injured occupant was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital trauma center.

The crash occured not far from the site of the 2019 Calle Ocho Music Festival, which is taking place Sunday on Southwest Eighth Street between Southwest 12th and 27th avenues. Road closures in advance of the festival will begin Saturday night.

The festival is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eastbound traffic along Calle Ocho will be closed from 12th to 27th avenues. County buses that normally operate along Eighth Street will be detoured. The thoroughfare will reopened at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Martin Vassolo

