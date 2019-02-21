She’s 15 and left a suicidal note before leaving home. Cops want help finding her

Naydilin Jimenez left her Little Havana home just before 7 Thursday morning. Naydilin left behind a note Miami police called “suicidal.”
Now, Miami cops want the public’s help finding her.
Naydilin is five-foot-three, 102 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen at her home in the 100 block of Southwest 18th Avenue, she was wearing a white shirt, light grey sweater and light blue jeans with white shoes.
Anyone who knows anything can call Miami police at 305-579-3449 or 305-603-6305.
