Joe Carollo has regularly attacked Ball & Chain. Now the club’s owner is suing him

The owner of the Little Havana nightclub Ball and Chain is suing Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo over his obsessive effort to find code violations at the club and affiliated properties since he returned to public office in November 2017.
Thursday morning, Bill Fuller and his business partner Martin Pinilla filed suit in federal court alleging Carollo has violated their right to free speech by siccing code enforcement on their Calle Ocho businesses in retaliation for the partners’ support for Alfonso “Alfie” Leon, Carollo’s political opponent in last year’s election.
Fuller is part owner of Ball and Chain, and he partners with Pinilla on other businesses in Little Havana. They are suing for at least $2.5 million in damages stemming from the violations, including the shutdown of a partially built outdoor market made of shipping containers.
Since the election, Carollo has embarked on late-night stakeouts to find violations related to the club’s valet parking operation, blasted Fuller on Spanish-language radio with accusations of leftist ties and issued thinly-veiled barbs against Ball and Chain and affiliated businesses during public meetings.
Carollo has denied instructing city employees to target Ball and Chain and related properties, or that he has acted in retaliation for the partners’ support of his election opponent, but he has defended his late-night excursions to Calle Ocho to find violations.
Fuller had filed an ethics complaint against Carollo earlier this year, which he later withdrew, stating the complaint was too narrow and he was considering legal options. The closeout report from an inquiry by county ethics investigators featured multiple former city employees saying Carollo pressured them to make sure code enforcement was targeting Fuller-owners businesses.
The lawsuit cites these sworn statements. Among them was Steve Miró, a former Carollo aide who said Carollo pressured him to lie to ethics investigators about the code issues. Miró told investigators Carollo wanted him to say there were anonymous code complaints even though there none.
Carollo has denied those claims.
“Carollo’s actions, designed to destroy Plaintiffs’ businesses and reputations, is pure political payback — targeting Plaintiffs simply because they dared to support Carollo’s opponent in a runoff election, and because they filed an Ethics Complaint against Carollo,” read the complaint.
At a press conference Thursday announcing the lawsuit in one of their Calle Ocho buildings, Futurama, Fuller and Pinilla described Carollo’s behavior as bitter political payback for an instance during the 2017 election when they allowed Leon to hold a campaign event on one of their properties.
Fuller, whom Carollo has accused of trying to “de-Latinize” the neighborhood, spoke about his Cuban heritage and investment in the area as a tribute to Hispanic culture.
He accused Carollo of being behind the wave of code violations that have hit his properties from what he believes is selective enforcement.
“Even the code enforcement officers, they come here and say, ‘We’re really sorry, we got a complaint. We shouldn’t be here.’ ” Fuller told reporters.
At Carollo’s urging, the city has stepped up code enforcement in Little Havana and cited other businesses not affiliated with Ball and Chain as well as slumlords for letting residential properties fall into disrepair.
Carollo was at Miami City Hall for Thursday’s City Commission meeting. During the meeting, a man tried to serve Carollo the lawsuit as he sat on the dais.
City Attorney Victoria Mendez shooed the man away, telling him he could not serve Carollo during the meeting.
