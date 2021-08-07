Two men rescued by Miami Beach Coast Guard crew after their boat capsizes near Seaquarium

Two men were rescued by a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crew after their boat capsized around 4:15 a.m. Aug. 6, 2021, in Biscayne Bay near the Miami Seaquarium. Coast Guard District 7

Two men were plucked from the dark early morning waters of Biscayne Bay near the Miami Seaquarium after their boat capsized.

A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boat crew rescued the two men after taking a 911 call from Coast Guard District 7 Command Center watchstanders around 4:15 a.m. Friday.

The men, whose names were not released by the Coast Guard, were taken to nearby Crandon Park Marina by the Miami Beach crew and were in good condition, the agency reported on Saturday.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Park, a boarding officer at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach, wants boaters to know some safety tips.

“It’s important to remember to always have a form of communication while taking part in activities on the water,” Park said in a media release. “Without the ability to communicate, this case could’ve had a different outcome.”