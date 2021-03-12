‘Big, big boy’: Watch a croc take a leisurely stroll at this Key Biscayne golf course

Un jugador de golf de la Florida que el domingo por la mañana desapareció del Country Club East Lake Woodlands, en Oldsmar, fue hallado muerto horas más tarde. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

Attention, Key Biscayne: Keep an eye out for crocodiles.

Pro golfer Toffe Jusslin was out at Crandon Golf with some pals Wednesday afternoon when he caught sight of a monster taking its sweet time strolling along the course. In video posted to the athlete’s Instagram, you see the massive reptile making its way toward two ducks.

The narrator seems to think the two quacking birds may be lunch, but then it appears that they are guiding the croc to water.

“Big, big boy,” says a man off camera who surmises the animals are all “friends.”

Crocodiles have been spotted in the area lately. Real-time sightings should be reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“Should FWC witness behavior that indicates potential undue human safety risks, a decision may be made to attempt to capture or remove the individual crocodile,” said a release from the village of Key Biscayne. “Removing crocodiles is typically a last resort and, in most cases, is only a temporary solution.”

Jusslin told WSVN that he’d seen crocs at that course before, but never one acting so boldly.

“Keep an eye out when you’re close to the water hazards — or between holes, even — if one of these might be lurking around,” he said.