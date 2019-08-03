Key Biscayne
Possible shark attack at a Miami-Dade beach. A man has been hospitalized
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a report of a possible shark attack on a diver in Crandon waters.
Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for fire rescue, said they were called to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park around 7:58 a.m. Saturday.
“The victim might have been a diver,” she said. “It is a possible shark bite.”
The victim was sent, by ground, to Ryder Trauma Center.
Benitez said fire rescue can’t confirm the details yet until crews hear back from Ryder as to the cause and extent of the injuries.
