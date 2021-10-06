Public masturbator arrested after exposing himself to two young woman, police say

Miami-Dade police say 43-year-old Rommy Rey masturbated in front of two women who were driving in Kendall. He was charged with indecent exposure.

Two young women were driving through Kendall last week when a man pulled alongside and decided to catcall them, police say. But didn’t stop there — showing them his penis and ultimately landing himself in jail.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, the 25-year-old and 27-year-old women, who police did not identify, were driving on Kendall Drive and 97th Avenue when Rommy Rey drove alongside, catcalling them, Miami-Dade police said.

Rey then raised his waist, showing the women his penis, and began masturbating while staring at them, police said. The women recorded the incident — which aided detectives in locating the 43-year-old.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Rey and charged him with indecent exposure.

Police say the investigation continues.

