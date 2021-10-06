Miami Herald Logo
Kendall

Public masturbator arrested after exposing himself to two young woman, police say

Miami-Dade police say 43-year-old Rommy Rey masturbated in front of two women who were driving in Kendall. He was charged with indecent exposure.
Two young women were driving through Kendall last week when a man pulled alongside and decided to catcall them, police say. But didn’t stop there — showing them his penis and ultimately landing himself in jail.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, the 25-year-old and 27-year-old women, who police did not identify, were driving on Kendall Drive and 97th Avenue when Rommy Rey drove alongside, catcalling them, Miami-Dade police said.

Rey then raised his waist, showing the women his penis, and began masturbating while staring at them, police said. The women recorded the incident — which aided detectives in locating the 43-year-old.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Rey and charged him with indecent exposure.

Police say the investigation continues.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida’s coronavirus pandemic and general assignment. He’s a graduate of the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks, movies and cars are on his mind in and out of the office.
