Police arrest 3 teens linked to gang feud, mass shooting outside a Kendall hookah bar

Police detectives have arrested three teens who are believed to be part of the South Miami-Dade gang feud that led to a mass shooting at a graduation party in Kendall.

The three teens, Yahtayvius McCutcheon, 17, Quantayvius McCutcheon, 19, and Keyshad Richardson, 19, are not charged with the drive-by shooting outside a hookah bar early Sunday that killed a state corrections officer. Instead, they are being charged with a shooting that happened minutes later, on Florida’s Turnpike, targeting people who had just been at the graduation party.

The charges: attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Miami-Dade police said in an arrest report that the trio were in a red Chevrolet Malibu casing the graduation party “for a significant amount of time” but drove away. A source with knowledge of the probe said they are believed to have left before the shooting began.

But as they drove south on the turnpike, the teens saw a gray Nissan Altima, which belonged to people who had been at the graduation party, police said. The car “willfully and purposefully pursued” the Nissan, and the two passengers opened fire. The driver of the Altima suffered wounds to his leg, and is in stable condition at Jackson South Memorial.

Miami-Dade police found the teens at their home and they confessed “to shooting indiscriminately at the Nissan Altima while unprovoked.” Yahtayvius and Quantayvius McCutchen are brothers, according to police.

Back at the hookah bar, gunmen in at least one other car opened fire on the gathering near Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus. Two men in a Toyota Camry “fled the scene” but crashed into a wall — both were killed. The vehicle was peppered with bullet holes, and investigators were probing whether the car was part of the drive-by ambush but was struck by return gunfire from the crowd.

Authorities have not released the names of the men in the car. Killed outside the graduation party was 20-year-old corrections officer Tyleisha Taylor, 20, who investigators believe was an innocent bystander. Homicide detectives have not made any arrests in that case.