Hit-and-run crash in Kendall leaves cyclist dead, and police are looking for a Mercedes

A cyclist was killed early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in West Kendall involving a newer model Mercedes-Benz, police said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Friday in the area of Southwest 72nd Street and 109th Avenue.

Police say a newer model Mercedes was heading west on Southwest 72nd Street when it struck a man in his 30s riding a bicycle at 109th Avenue.

Police did not identify the man, who died on the street.

The driver of the car did not stop. It was unclear which direction the driver was headed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.