County commission allows developer to build at least 500 homes on Calusa Golf Course

Miami-Dade County Commissioners voted 9-3 Thursday to lift a covenant restricting development on the defunct Calusa golf course despite the pleas of 40 homeowners who said their West Kendall neighborhood would be devastated by a 500-house subdivision on the old fairways.

The decision at Thursday’s zoning hearing is a victory for property owner Facundo Bacardi and developer GL Homes, allowing them to move forward with plans to build on 168 acres of the former Calusa Country Club at 9400 SW 130th Ave., which has been closed since 2011.

The 99-year covenant on the property stipulated that the land had to remain a golf course until 2067 unless 75 percent of the 146 homeowners living directly on the course agreed to remove it. Signatures of 123 ring homeowners were presented to commissioners, and the covenant, like the once-popular golf club, was history.

“We are disgusted, but our fight is not over,” said ring homeowner Vanessa Vazquez, who did not sign a waiver of the covenant. “The commissioners’ job is to do what benefits the entire community of thousands of people but they did what benefits the billionaire Bacardi, the developer and 123 people while the rest of us suffer the consequences.

“Once the covenant is released, we lose our only protection of that land and we all know they’re going to try to cram as many houses on it as possible.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Commissioner Joe Martinez, who joined Daniella Levine-Cava and Rebeca Sosa in dissent, proposed creating a special taxing district and turning the land into a park to preserve green space and stave off more gridlock in Kendall.

“We know about the 52,000-pound gorilla in the room. We know what’s coming next,” he said. “It’s extremely horrible getting through that congested area, I mean extremely. The covenant is a road block to the amount of homes coming in. So I’m not comfortable with this at all. I don’t think it’s the right thing to do. We should listen to the many people who are speaking against this.”

Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz said the details of the development could be debated during the zoning process but that lifting the covenant would free Bacardi’s land from limbo.

“I don’t see it ever coming back as a golf course,” Diaz said. “It needs to change. The covenant needs to be removed so it can be something better. We could come back later during rezoning and require green space.”

The fate of the course has been up for grabs since Bacardi bought it for $2.7 million in 2003 and proposed building an upscale country club and then a retirement complex while offering ring homeowners $50,000 to waive the convenant. They turned him down and, along with their 2,300 neighboring homeowners, organized the Save Calusa campaign. He sued the ring homeowners to invalidate the covenant. They formed a trust and contributed money to pay legal fees to fight him in court.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

A company owned by Facundo Bacardi, great-great grandson of the founder of the Bacardi rum distillery in Cuba, chairman of Bacardi Limited and leader of a family whose holdings are worth $19 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, bought Calusa Country Club for $2.7 million in 2003.

When he bought the property, he knew the covenant could be lifted only if 75 percent of the 146 ring homeowners abutting the course consented to waiving it and the county commission approved.

He closed the club and course in 2011, and did not repair the clubhouse when a series of hurricanes damaged it in 2005.

Neighbors are concerned about traffic congestion and decreased property values spawned by building at least 500 homes on the golf course site. The issue has fractured the community; 3,700 people from Calusa and two adjacent neighborhoods signed a petition opposing the rezoning.