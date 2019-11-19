Miami-Dade first-responders to be honored by Kendall homeowners association

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alfie Hernandez, Jr., Battalion #13 B, Kendall, will be one of 33 Kendall-area Miami-Dade police, fire rescue and paramedics honored Tuesday evening by the Kendall Federation of Homeowners Association. Pictured above is Station No. 13 at 6000 SW 87th Ave in East Kendall. Miami Herald file photo

The Kendall Federation of Homeowners Associations will host an award ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday to honor Kendall-area police, firefighters and paramedics.

The ceremony will be at the Kendall Village Center Civic Pavilion, 8625 SW 124 Ave.

“The Police, Firefighters & Paramedics come to help us in our most desperate times of need,’’ said a flyer emailed by Michael Rosenberg, the associations’ president. “On November 19th, we say Thank You.”

Food will be provided. For more information, visit kfha.org