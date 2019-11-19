Kendall
Miami-Dade first-responders to be honored by Kendall homeowners association
The Kendall Federation of Homeowners Associations will host an award ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday to honor Kendall-area police, firefighters and paramedics.
The ceremony will be at the Kendall Village Center Civic Pavilion, 8625 SW 124 Ave.
“The Police, Firefighters & Paramedics come to help us in our most desperate times of need,’’ said a flyer emailed by Michael Rosenberg, the associations’ president. “On November 19th, we say Thank You.”
Food will be provided. For more information, visit kfha.org
