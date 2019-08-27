Kendall
At least 5 students at Miami-area school sickened by ‘hazardous material’
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
Miami-Dade fire crews are at a West Kendall school where several students were sickened by a “hazardous material.”
At least five students were taken to the hospital for treatment after falling ill at BridgePrep Academy Village Green, 13300 SW 120th St., after 11 a.m. Tuesday. It’s not yet clear how many students were treated at the school.
According to a report from WSVN-Channel 7, the school has been evacuated.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments