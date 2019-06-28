‘We almost died!’ Video shows onlookers fleeing from brush fire before it engulfs cars

Onlookers flee from brush fire in Kendall Video of a brush fire in Kendall posted on social media showed police directing oncoming traffic away from the flames, which spread to vehicles in a nearby parking lot on June 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video of a brush fire in Kendall posted on social media showed police directing oncoming traffic away from the flames, which spread to vehicles in a nearby parking lot on June 28, 2019.

Dramatic footage of a large and rapidly spreading brush fire in Kendall on Friday showed police directing oncoming traffic away from the flames — which towered over tree tops and spread to vehicles in a nearby parking lot — as scared onlookers scurried away from the fire.

Employees of a nearby engraving shop recorded video of the fire, which spanned several acres in the area near Southwest 124th Street to 128th Street and Southwest 134th Avenue to 127th Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

“Holy sh**,” one of the employees yelled as he ran from the flames.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This is really bad people,” his co-worker said. “This is a little scary. I’m going home.”

Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded to the blaze about 2 p.m., and crews worked with the Florida Forest Service to put out the grass fire.

“The fire reached the grassy area on the north side of SW 124 Street and into the parking lot of a business structure,” fire rescue said in a statement. “Two vehicles caught fire but thanks to the quick action of the firefighters and Mother Nature the fire was contained to those vehicles and quickly put out.”

Police are diverting traffic in the areas of Southwest 137th Avenue and 128th Street as well as Southwest 137th Avenue and 124th Street as fire crews continue working to extinguish the grass fire. As a precaution, nearby structures have been evacuated. By early evening, no injuries had been reported.

Heavy rains caused Fire Rescue to cancel an intended deployment of air rescue. The fire’s cause is still unknown. Miami-Dade police and Fire Rescue confirmed three vehicles caught fire.

Police officers have closed Southwest 128th Street and Southwest 132nd Avenue, where the fire occurred, as well as avenues between Southwest 132nd through 137th avenues.