If you think driving is a headache in Kendall now, wait until this weekend

The intersection of Southwest 117th Avenue and Kendall Drive. This area will be closed for construction on June 21-24, 2019. Google Maps

As if the interminable work on Southwest 117th Avenue hasn’t been a headache for the better part of a year for businesses and residents in Kendall neighborhoods, this weekend will be even less fun.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department’s installation of a 48-inch water line along 117th will close the intersection of Southwest 117th Avenue and Kendall Drive in both directions starting at 8 p.m. Friday through noon Monday.

This is the intersection of the busy shopping mall, The Palms & Town and Country, home to a Publix, Burger King, Dicks’s sporting good store, a Total Wine, Men’s Wearhouse and several restaurants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starting tonight, for three consecutive weekends, the intersection of Kendall Dr and SW 117 Ave will require temporary lane closures and traffic detours to accommodate the installation of water and wastewater lines in the Kendall area. For details: https://t.co/BAzsBiMzLt pic.twitter.com/sxyJJfAAbF — Miami-Dade Water & Sewer (@MiamiDadeWater) June 7, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

The intersection of Southwest 88th Street/Kendall Drive and Southwest 117th Avenue will be closed in both directions.

▪ Westbound traffic will be detoured at Southwest 107 Avenue to Southwest 72nd Street.

▪ Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Southwest 127th Avenue to Southwest 104th Street.

▪ Southbound traffic will be detoured at Southwest 72nd Street to Southwest 127th Avenue.

▪ Northbound traffic will be detoured at Southwest 104th Street to Southwest 107th Avenue.

▪ Turnpike access via eastbound Kendall Drive only.

Alternate commuting routes include:

▪ Use Southwest 104th Street/Killian Parkway or Southwest 72nd Street/Sunset Drive for east/west travel.

▪ Use Southwest 107th Avenue and Southest 127th Avenue when traveling north and south.

▪ Consider using Florida’s Turnpike access at Southwest 40th Street/Bird Road or Southwest 152nd Street.