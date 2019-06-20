Kendall
If you think driving is a headache in Kendall now, wait until this weekend
As if the interminable work on Southwest 117th Avenue hasn’t been a headache for the better part of a year for businesses and residents in Kendall neighborhoods, this weekend will be even less fun.
The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department’s installation of a 48-inch water line along 117th will close the intersection of Southwest 117th Avenue and Kendall Drive in both directions starting at 8 p.m. Friday through noon Monday.
This is the intersection of the busy shopping mall, The Palms & Town and Country, home to a Publix, Burger King, Dicks’s sporting good store, a Total Wine, Men’s Wearhouse and several restaurants.
Here’s what you need to know:
The intersection of Southwest 88th Street/Kendall Drive and Southwest 117th Avenue will be closed in both directions.
▪ Westbound traffic will be detoured at Southwest 107 Avenue to Southwest 72nd Street.
▪ Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Southwest 127th Avenue to Southwest 104th Street.
▪ Southbound traffic will be detoured at Southwest 72nd Street to Southwest 127th Avenue.
▪ Northbound traffic will be detoured at Southwest 104th Street to Southwest 107th Avenue.
▪ Turnpike access via eastbound Kendall Drive only.
Alternate commuting routes include:
▪ Use Southwest 104th Street/Killian Parkway or Southwest 72nd Street/Sunset Drive for east/west travel.
▪ Use Southwest 107th Avenue and Southest 127th Avenue when traveling north and south.
▪ Consider using Florida’s Turnpike access at Southwest 40th Street/Bird Road or Southwest 152nd Street.
