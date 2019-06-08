Kendall

Baptist Hospital placed on lockdown after armed man kills self, police say

A man killed himself Saturday at Baptist Hospital in Kendall after police officers’ attempts to communicate with him broke down.

About 1:45 p.m., Miami-Dade Police arrived at the hospital, 8900 N. Kendall Dr., in reference to a call about a man making suicidal threats, spokesman Angel Rodriguez said in a statement.

Officers located the man, who was armed with a gun, near a fountain area and attempted to “communicate with and dissuade him,” Rodriguez said. He shot himself, and hospital personnel quickly took him inside in an attempt to save his life. T

He died at the hospital. No one else was injured. During the incident, the hospital was placed on lockdown. It has since been lifted.

