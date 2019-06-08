Baptist Hospital placed on lockdown after armed man kills self, police say

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man killed himself Saturday at Baptist Hospital in Kendall after police officers’ attempts to communicate with him broke down.

About 1:45 p.m., Miami-Dade Police arrived at the hospital, 8900 N. Kendall Dr., in reference to a call about a man making suicidal threats, spokesman Angel Rodriguez said in a statement.

Officers located the man, who was armed with a gun, near a fountain area and attempted to “communicate with and dissuade him,” Rodriguez said. He shot himself, and hospital personnel quickly took him inside in an attempt to save his life. T

He died at the hospital. No one else was injured. During the incident, the hospital was placed on lockdown. It has since been lifted.