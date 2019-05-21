Kendall

Body found in car at Baptist Hospital parking garage

A dead man was found inside a car at Baptist Hospital late Monday night, police said.

He was found lifeless inside a vehicle parked in the hospital’s parking garage located on Baptist’s main campus at 8900 North Kendall Dr., according to Miami-Dade police

Police say they are treating the case as an “unclassified death investigation.”

It’s not clear if there was foul play, they said.

The man has not been identified, and the scene was cleared at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

This report will be updated when more information is available.

