Body found in car at Baptist Hospital parking garage

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A dead man was found inside a car at Baptist Hospital late Monday night, police said.

He was found lifeless inside a vehicle parked in the hospital’s parking garage located on Baptist’s main campus at 8900 North Kendall Dr., according to Miami-Dade police

Police say they are treating the case as an “unclassified death investigation.”

It’s not clear if there was foul play, they said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man has not been identified, and the scene was cleared at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

This report will be updated when more information is available.