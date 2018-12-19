Bullet pierced Kendall man’s chest as friends danced to karaoke, cellphone video shows

Less than 30 seconds after he sat down to observe a backyard karaoke performance at a Christmas party in Kendale Lakes, Yemil Arguelles fell to his knees — clutching his chest and grasping for his friend’s hand.
Arguelles, 40, would later die at Kendall Regional Hospital, the victim of a Saturday night shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade County that stunned partygoers and has yet to yield a suspect.
Cellphone footage obtained by the Miami Herald shows Arguelles and his wife joining the lively party in the 7000 block of Southwest 159th Place as friends sang and danced to the reggaeton song “A Ti Lo Que Te Duele” on the backyard porch of a lakefront home.
Just after 11 p.m., a few moments after Arguelles settles into a chair beside a friend, faint popping sounds can be heard even through the music, and he is seen grabbing his chest and repeatedly reaching for the man beside him before collapsing to the ground.
Those around Arguelles look on, but do not immediately realize he has been shot, the video shows. Within seconds, they rush to his aid and attempt to lift him up. One woman appears to signal for someone to call for help before the video cuts off.
At first, his friends believed Arguelles might have suffered a heart attack.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took Arguelles to the hospital, where he died shortly afterward.
The bullet didn’t come from anyone at the party, Miami-Dade Police quickly concluded. Instead, they believe the fatal shot came from across the lake that borders the two-story home’s grassy backyard.
State records show that Arguelles owned a company called Safety Tech Auto Glass, which he operated from his home. The man’s brother, Jose Arguelles, said he was married with two children.
