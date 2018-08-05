William Stieren was reported missing on Sunday after departing from his Kendall home in an emerald green Ford.
Police searching for 74-year-old Kendall man with dementia

Police are searching for 74-year-old William Stieren, who was reported missing on Sunday after departing from his Kendall home in an emerald green Ford.

Stieren is a 5’10” white male with brown eyes and hair. He suffers from dementia, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a yellow polo, green shorts and grey tennis shoes. His two-door Ford has a “Save Our Reefs” license plate. The tag is RRK8C.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300.

