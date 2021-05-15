9-year-old girl is missing in Miami-Dade, may be with a man. Missing child alert issued

Aniyah Arcia, 9, has been reported missing out of Homestead and a missing child alert has been issued to find her. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 9-year-old Aniyah Arcia, who went missing from Homestead on Saturday.

Arcia was last seen in the 2500 block of Northeast Eighth Street, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. Authorities say she may be in the company of Lewis Arcia, 35, in a 2019 maroon Honda Ridgeline. The car’s Florida license plate number is CYYA50

The missing child alert was issued around 7 p.m. It is unclear when on Saturday Aniyah was reported missing.

Aniyah Arcia went missing on Saturday from Homestead, Florida. Florida Department of Health

She was last wearing a green romper and has bows in her hair. She is 4-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 100 lbs.

Lewis has a cross tattoo on his upper left arm and is 5-feet-11-inche talls. He weighs about 175 1bs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.