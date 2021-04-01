Stressed out by COVID? At health fair, yoga, art and mental health counselors on tap

Yoga in the park will be one of the many events offered to relieve COVID stress at the Homestead health fair on April 10.

Homestead is hosting a Community Health and Wellness Fair, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Blakey Park, 600 SW 14th Ave.

The fair is free and offers a range of activities to offset stress brought on by COVID-19, including yoga, art in the park, martial arts and basketball lessons, as well as free meals and appointments with mental health counselors.

Homestead Councilwoman Jenifer Bailey has partnered with Community Health of South Florida, Mujer South Florida, Citrus Family Care Network, Le Jardin and others.

For more information or to become a sponsor, visit https://trulylocalcares.org/fair-registration