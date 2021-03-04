Homestead - South Dade

Redland Market Village will be hosting a free food drive-thru

Redland Market Village will host a free food drive-thru on Friday where an assortment of fruits and vegetables, along with rice and beans, will be distributed.
Redland Market Village will host a free food drive-thru on Friday where an assortment of fruits and vegetables, along with rice and beans, will be distributed. Redland Market Village

The Redland Market Village will give away fruits, vegetables and other food items to families in need on Friday.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Redland Market will host a free food drive-thru in “appreciation and gratitude to everyone during these hard times,” the market said. The drive will happen at 24420 S. Dixie Highway.

While supplies last, those in need will be given rice, beans, zucchini, mangoes, bananas and other assorted afruits and vegetables.

For more information, call 305-257-4335 or visit www.RedlandMarketVillage.com.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service