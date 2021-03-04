Redland Market Village will be hosting a free food drive-thru

Redland Market Village will host a free food drive-thru on Friday where an assortment of fruits and vegetables, along with rice and beans, will be distributed. Redland Market Village

The Redland Market Village will give away fruits, vegetables and other food items to families in need on Friday.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Redland Market will host a free food drive-thru in “appreciation and gratitude to everyone during these hard times,” the market said. The drive will happen at 24420 S. Dixie Highway.

While supplies last, those in need will be given rice, beans, zucchini, mangoes, bananas and other assorted afruits and vegetables.

For more information, call 305-257-4335 or visit www.RedlandMarketVillage.com.