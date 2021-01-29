Have you seen these kidnapped Homestead children? An Amber alert has been issued

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

An Amber Alert has been issued for Jazmine Brown and Markevia Wright, two girls who went missing earlier this week in Homestead. Authorities say they have been kidnapped.

On Monday, Jazmine, 12, disappeared from the 28300 block of Southwest 124th Place, while Markevia, 13, went missing from the 12400 Block of Southwest 283rd Street, Miami-Dade police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Jazmine and Markevia are together and could be with Keon Kiser, 16.

The FDLE was not clear if there is a suspect, but the issued Amber Alert stated: “Kidnapped children, Miami-Dade County.”

The two girls haven’t been in contact with their family or friends, police said. They may be in need of services.

Jazmine was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts, and pink and yellow sandals. Markevia was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

Keon has black hair and is about six feet tall, weighing 135 pounds.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the FDLE or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.