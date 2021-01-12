Homestead - South Dade

11-year-old disappears from foster home in Homestead. Police need help finding her

Kanaiya Smith, 11, walked away from her foster home Monday afternoon and she hasn’t been seen since.

“We know that from one moment to the next, she was gone,” said Sgt. Fernando Morales, a spokesman for Homestead police.

On Tuesday, the department reached out for help in finding the little girl.

“We believe that she possibly ran away,” Morales said. “There are no signs that she was abducted.”

Police say Kanaiya, who is 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, was last seen in the 300 block of Northeast 30th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-247-1535.

Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
