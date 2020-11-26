Woman, 73, is missing Thanksgiving night. Homestead police want help finding her.

Homestead police are asking for the public’s help finding 73-year-old Maria Ramirez, who is missing. Homestead Police Department

Homestead police are asking for the public’s help finding a 73-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday.

Maria Ramirez was last seen at her home in The Shores, a gated community in Homestead, according to police. She suffers from several medical issues.

Her family is “desperately searching” for their relative, police said, and while Homestead police are “actively searching,” they are asking for tips “due to the length of time that she has been missing.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Homestead police at 305-247-1535.